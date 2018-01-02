Verona/Glen Ridge hs ice hockey team wins Essex Holiday tourney title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Verona/Glen Ridge high school varsity ice hockey team defeated Old Tappan, Mendham and Mountain Lakes to win the Essex Holiday Tournament championship at Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR junior Jake Kuhn had a goal and an assist in the 5-2 win over Old Tappan on Dec. 26. GR senior Anton Martino and GR sophomores Noah Martinez and Alec Vecchione each had a goal.

Verona senior Sean DeCandia had two goals in the 4-2 win over Mendham on Dec. 27. Keating had a goal and assist; Kuhn had a goal and GR sophomore Armaan Rigby had two assists. GR senior goalie Colin Gilmore had 18 saves.

DeCandia and Martino each scored in the 2-0 win and Gilmore made 13 saves for the shutout in the 2-0 win over Mountain Lakes on Dec. 29 as Verona/GR improved to 7-2-4.