Glen Ridge HS wrestling team gives good efforts

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team has shown good efforts so far this season.

The following are the wrestlers and their highlights:

Joe Marchesano, senior, 170-pound weight class. 8-0 record. Irvington Holiday Tournament champion and Rahway Holiday Tournament champion.

Jack Olczak, senior, 195- and 220-pound weight class.

Nick Fiorillo, junior, 126-pound weight class. 6-2 record. Rahway champion.

Drew Wohlgemuth, junior, 120-pound weight class, 4-4 record.

Rupert Eveleigh, junior, 120- and 126-pound weight class.

Iain Shaw, sophomore , 132-pound weight class, 3-3 record.

Cole Fitton, sophomore, 145-pound weight class, 4-4 record.

Stephen Nichols, freshman, 152-pound weight class, 2-3 record.

Dean Geraci, freshman, 160-pound weight class.

Jesse Samueslson, freshman, 113-pound weight class, 5-4 record.

Jack Svetik, freshman, 120-pound weight class.

The Ridgers had a 1-2 record entering the week, defeating Passaic, 36-33. The team is small, but is building for the future, said GRHS head coach Kendall Southerland.

Upcoming matches

Jan. 10, at Millburn, 5 p.m.

Jan. 12, Belleville, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13, Home tri-meet with Irvington and Metuchen, 9 a.m.