Second Annual Glen Ridge HS Boys Basketball Community and Alumni Event is Jan. 13

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Second Annual Glen Ridge High School Alumni Boys Basketball Community and Alumni Event will take place this Saturday, Jan. 13.

The GRHS Alumni Game will take place approximately 3:30 p.m., following the GRHS boys’ varsity basketball game against Kinnelon at 1 p.m. at GRHS.

A reception will follow at Fitzgerald’s Sidecar from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per adult and $15 per student. Food and beverage included.

Past, current and future GRHS families are welcomed.

Please RSVP to Tania Liddy at tanialiddy@gmail.com, or you can pay your tickets via Venmo to “Tania-Liddy”.