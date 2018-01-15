Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team defeats Livingston

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Lindsay Jaiyesimi scored 12 points and Jenny Lisovicz and Haleigh Pine each had seven points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 34-26 win over Livingston on Jan. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Sarah Cullinan and Claire McMahon each had four points for the Ridgers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 4-6 overall record and 1-5 in the division.

In earlier action, McMahon had 14 points in the 41-23 loss to Verona on Jan. 9 in a division game.

Upcoming games

Jan. 16, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, Bloomfield Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 23, at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.