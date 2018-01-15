Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team continues surge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Glen Ridge at Nutley, Jan. 9

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team, under head coach Liam Carr, won all three games last week to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to a 9-2 overall record, 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division.

Avery Hackett scored 20 points and Liam Gunnarsson had 14 points to lead the Ridgers to a 49-38 win over Nutley on Jan. 9 in Nutley in a division game. Kinzler had seven points; and Tyler Liddy and David Weissenberger each had four points.

Gunnarsson scored 15 points with two three-pointers and Liddy had 10 points in the 41-36 home win over Cedar Grove on Jan. 11 in a division game. Hackett had nine points; Kinzler added three points and Low and David Weissenberger each had two points.

Liddy scored 17 points and Gunnarsson had 13 points to lead Glen Ridge to a 53-40 home win over Kinnelon in a non-conference game. Weissenberger had nine points. Kinzler had five points, Low had four points; Hackett had three points and Christian Samuels added two points.

Upcoming games

Jan. 16, Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at North 13th St. Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Shabazz, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27, Verona, 3 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, Nutley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.