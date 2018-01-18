PHOTO: Glen Ridge HS Boys Basketball Alumni Game

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Pictured are participants of the the second annual Glen Ridge High School Boys Basketball Alumni Game that took place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at GRHS. Joining them are a few little fans. At far left is GRHS head boys’ basketball coach and GRHS alumnus Liam Carr, who had coached the Ridgers to a victory over Kinnelon right before the Alumni Game. Standing second from right is GRHS Athletic Director Tim Liddy, a GRHS alumnus who was the Ridgers head boys’ basketball coach prior to Carr.