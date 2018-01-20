Joe Marchesano captures 170-pound title to lead Glen Ridge HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Joe Marchesano won the 170-pound championship to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 18-19, at Richard J. Codey Arena.

Marchesano, a senior seeded No. 2 in the tournament, defeated top-seeded Frank Gabriele of Nutley by an 8-2 decision in the championship bout.

Nicholas Fiorillo, a junior, was the other placewinner for the Ridgers. Fiorillo finished eighth in the 126-pound weight class.

Glen Ridge finished 14th in the team standings. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the third straight season.

Team scores

1-Seton Hall Prep, 239.5 points; 2-West Essex, 169.5; 3-Caldwell, 150.0; 4-Cedar Grove, 142.0; 5-Livingston, 138.0; 6-Nutley, 116.5; 7-Verona, 113.0; 8-West Orange, 87.5; 9-Irvington, 83.0; 10-Columbia, 67.0; 11-Orange, 57.0; 12-Montclair, 50.0; 13-Millburn, 38.0; 14-Glen Ridge, 31.0; 15-East Orange, 25.0; 16-Newark Academy, 23.0; 17-Belleville, 22.0; 18-East Side, 14.5; 19-Barringer, 11.0; 20-Bloomfield, 10.0; 20-Newark Collegiate, 10.0; 22-Weequahic, 5.0