Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team tops MKA for third win in four games

By on No Comment

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Junior Claire McMahon scored 16 points; sophomore Haleigh Pine had 14 points and sophomore Sarah Cullinan netted 13 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 64-27 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Jan. 20, in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Sophomore Michaila Dowd had nine points; junior Jenny Lisovicz had four points and sophomores Kaylie Koenig and Macy Weber-Zazzu each had two points for the Ridgers.

The win was the Ridgers’ third in four games and improved their record to 6-7 overall.

In earlier action,  McMahon scored 15 points and senior Lindsay Jaiyesimi had 13 points to lead Glen Ridge to a 41-38 overtime win over host Mount St. Dominic Academy on Jan. 16 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game in Caldwell. Lisovicz had six points and Dowd added two points for the Ridgers, who outscored Mount St. Dominic, 8-5, in overtime.

Glen Ridge lost to Bloomfield Tech, 58-46, Jan. 18, at home in a division game. Cullinan had 12 points and Dowd posted 11 points. Pine also had eight points and Jaiyesimi notched seven points. McMahon had four points and Lisovicz added two points.

  

Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team tops MKA for third win in four games added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.