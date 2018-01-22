Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team tops MKA for third win in four games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Junior Claire McMahon scored 16 points; sophomore Haleigh Pine had 14 points and sophomore Sarah Cullinan netted 13 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 64-27 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Jan. 20, in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Sophomore Michaila Dowd had nine points; junior Jenny Lisovicz had four points and sophomores Kaylie Koenig and Macy Weber-Zazzu each had two points for the Ridgers.

The win was the Ridgers’ third in four games and improved their record to 6-7 overall.

In earlier action, McMahon scored 15 points and senior Lindsay Jaiyesimi had 13 points to lead Glen Ridge to a 41-38 overtime win over host Mount St. Dominic Academy on Jan. 16 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game in Caldwell. Lisovicz had six points and Dowd added two points for the Ridgers, who outscored Mount St. Dominic, 8-5, in overtime.

Glen Ridge lost to Bloomfield Tech, 58-46, Jan. 18, at home in a division game. Cullinan had 12 points and Dowd posted 11 points. Pine also had eight points and Jaiyesimi notched seven points. McMahon had four points and Lisovicz added two points.