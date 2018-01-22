PHOTO: Glen Ridge HS girls’ sprint medley relay takes sixth at Indoor Track and Field State Group 1 Relay meet

GLEN RIDGE – Pictured, the Glen Ridge High School girls’ sprint medley relay team won the sixth-place medal at the NJSIAA Indoor Track and Field State Group 1 Relay Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Jan. 20. The runners, from left, are senior sprints captain Fiona Idhe, freshman Cooper Palm, junior Elizabeth Fitzgibbons, and senior distance captain Elizabeth O’Connell. They ran a season-best time of 4:35.4. With them are GRHS coaches Paul Coach Paul Kartanowicz, far left, and Coach Ira Ford, far right. The Essex County Championships were scheduled for this past Monday, Jan. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.