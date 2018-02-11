Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team advances to Kelly Cup semifinals

The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team, seeded third, defeated sixth-seeded Johnson Regional, 9-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Kelly Cup quarterfinals on Feb. 10 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR senior Anton Martino and GR sophomore Chandler Otterbein each had two goals; GR sophomore Armaan Rigby had one goal and two assists; and GR sophomores Jeff Egan,Jack Stocker, and Aidan Brennan each had one assist. GR senior Colin Gilmore made 11 saves and GR sophomores Chris Kostas made two saves.

Verona/Glen Ridge, which ran its unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1) to improve to 14-3-7, will face second-seeded Millburn in the semifinals on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. at Codey Arena. This season, Verona/Glen Ridge went 0-1-1 against Millburn, tying 2-2 on Jan. 18 and losing 3-1 on Jan. 21 in back-to-back games.

The other semifinal pits No. 4 seed Cranford against No. 1 seed Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The final is Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Codey Arena.