Glen Ridge HS indoor track star Liz O’Connell is double-winner at section meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Elizabeth O’Connell won both the girls’ 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ indoor track and field team at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2,Group 1 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 9. O’Connell ran 5:22.46 in the 1,600 and 12:01.89 in the 3,200.

On the boys’ side, Zach Debalak took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 6.77 for the Ridgers.

O’Connell and Debalak each qualified for the NJSIAA Group 1 state Championships at the Bennett Center on Feb. 17.

James Link was 10th in the boys’ shot put event; Anthony Cali was 10th in the 1,600 and the boys’ 4×400-meter relay team finished 10th for the Ridgers.