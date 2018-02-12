Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team gains No. 2 seed in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, under head coach Liam Carr, will host No. 15 seed Belvidere in the first round on Feb. 26. The winner will face the winner of No. 10 seed Hoboken and No. 7 seed Secaucus in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. The top seed is Bloomfield Tech.

Last season, the Ridgers reached the North 2, Group 1 state tournament championship game, but lost to Newark University on a buzzer-beating layup at home.

Glen Ridge, seeded 18th, lost at 15th-seeded Irvington in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 9. Liam Gunnarsson had 17 points; David Weissenberger had nine points; George Kinzler had four points; Tyler Liddy added three points and Christian Samuels added two points for the Ridgers, who moved to a 16-6 record. Liddy has 988 career points.

In earlier action, the Ridgers defeated Cedar Grove, 28-25, Feb. 6, at Cedar Grove in a Super Essex Conference-Independence game. Liddy had 10 points; Gunnarsson had six points; Kinzler added four points; and Simon Low, Kevin Mathew, Samuels and Weissenberger each chipped in two points.Glen Ridge is in first place in the division with a 12-1 division mark.