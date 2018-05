GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team dropped a heartbreaking 9-8 decision fourth-seeded Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on May 1 at Livingston.

Ege Zeybek scored five goals and Brenden Easter and Tyler Strong each had a goal and an assist. Joe Marchesano had a goal; Grant Conte had four assists and Patrick O’Neill made 11 saves. Glen Ridge moved to a 4-7 record.