Glen Ridge HS boys’ and girls’ track and field teams give good efforts at SEC meet

Photos by Chris Troyano: Glen Ridge competing at the SEC meet, May 12.

GLEN RIDGE – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Independence Championships held at Schools Stadium in Newark on Saturday, May 12.

The teams each finished in fourth place in their respective overall team standings.

The Ridgers will gear up for the Essex County Championships, May 18-19, at Woodman Field in Montclair.