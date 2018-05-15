Glen Ridge HS sports shorts: Boys’ tennis team advances to section state tourney semis

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2. Group 1 state tournament. GRHS will host No. 3 seed New Providence on May 17 at Freeman Courts . The winner will face the winner of top-seeded Mountain Lakes and fourth-seeded Hasbrouck Heights in the final on May 21 at the higher-seeded team.

The Ridgers defeated No. 15 seed Harrison in the first round and No. 10 seed Dayton in the quarterfinals, both by 5-0 scores. In the win over Dayton, Joseph Biancamano won first singles, 6-0, 6-4; Ethan Che won at second singles, 6-3, 6-0; Jan Bobrowsky won at third singles, 6-0, 6-0; James Graham and Ethan Huang won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0; and Mattias Ehataman and Julian Reda won at second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ lacrosse team begins state play

The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team was scheduled to host No. 9 seed West Deptford in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state tournament on May 16. The winner advanced to the quarterfinals on May 19 against the winner between No. 1 seed Manasquan and No. 16 seed New Egypt. The semifinals are May 23 and the final is May 26.

Softball team gears up for state tournament

The Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed Belvidere in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 17. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals May 21 against either No. 3 seed Hoboken or No. 14 seed Technology.

The Ridgers defeated Newark East Side, 9-5, May 9, in Newark and lost to Belleville, 11-2, May 14, at Glenfield Park to move to a 5-16 record.