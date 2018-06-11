Glen Ridge HS track star Liz O’Connell strides to success at State Meet of Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Liz O’Connell proved her status as one of the top high school girls’ distance runners in the state.

The Glen Ridge High School senior capped her stellar high school track and field career with an eighth-place medal in the 1,600-meter run during the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association State Meet of Champions held at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus on Saturday, June 9.

O’Connell clocked a season-best 5:02.55 in a field of 21 runners.

The top eight finishers in each event earned medals.

O’Connell qualified to run in the 3,200, but did not compete in the event.

The MOC consisted of the top two finishers, plus wild-card berths, in each event from the State Group meets.

O’Connell enjoyed a memorable spring season. She won both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run at the Super Essex Conference-Independence Divisions Champions, May 12, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

At the Essex County Championships at Montclair’s Woodman Field, May 18-19, O’Connell won the 1,600 in 5:11.30 and took second in both the 800 (2:21.60) and 3,200 (11:40.13).

Then at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 State Championships at Ridge HS, May 25-26, O’Connell swept the 800 (2:25.80), 1,600 (5:21.03) and 3,200 (12:13.17).

O’Connell won both the 1,600 in 5:07.44 and the 3,200 in 11:43.58 at the NJSIAA Group 1 State Championships held at Franklin HS, June 1-2.