Glen Ridge HS Senior Athlete Varsity Letters Winners honored

Pictured from left to right are the Glen Ridge High School Senior Athlete Varsity Letter Winners Award recipients: Lindsay Jaiyesimi, Elizabeth Hauschild, Colin Gilmore, Joseph Marchesano, Maxwell Auborn, David Weissenberger, Tyler Liddy, Morgan Connagahan, Elizabeth O’Connell, and Erin Chung.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – On Tuesday night, June 12, Glen Ridge High School held its Senior Athlete Varsity Letters Winners Program.

The following students were the awards recipients

  • Lindsay Jaiyesimi – Rotary 4 Year Award
  • Elizabeth Hauschild – Kiwanis George Marshall Spirit Award
  • Colin Gilmore – Glen Ridge Educational Association Sportsmanship Award
  • Joseph Marchesano – Glen Ridge Athletic Association Outstanding Athlete
  • Maxwell Auborn – Glen Ridge High School Scholar Athlete
  • David Weissenberger – Kiwanis George Marshall Spirit Award
  • Tyler Liddy – Rotary 4 Year Award
  • Morgan Connagahan – Glen Ridge Educational Association Sportsmanship Award
  • Elizabeth O’Connell – Glen Ridge Athletic Association
  • Erin Chung – Glen Ridge High School Scholar Athlete

 

