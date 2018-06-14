Glen Ridge HS Senior Athlete Varsity Letters Winners honored

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – On Tuesday night, June 12, Glen Ridge High School held its Senior Athlete Varsity Letters Winners Program.
The following students were the awards recipients
- Lindsay Jaiyesimi – Rotary 4 Year Award
- Elizabeth Hauschild – Kiwanis George Marshall Spirit Award
- Colin Gilmore – Glen Ridge Educational Association Sportsmanship Award
- Joseph Marchesano – Glen Ridge Athletic Association Outstanding Athlete
- Maxwell Auborn – Glen Ridge High School Scholar Athlete
- David Weissenberger – Kiwanis George Marshall Spirit Award
- Tyler Liddy – Rotary 4 Year Award
- Morgan Connagahan – Glen Ridge Educational Association Sportsmanship Award
- Elizabeth O’Connell – Glen Ridge Athletic Association
- Erin Chung – Glen Ridge High School Scholar Athlete
