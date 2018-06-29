Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse players garner Stars & Stripes North honors

C

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team was sparked by outstanding players who earned Stars & Stripes North Division accolades this past spring.

Gretchen Gilmore, a rising junior, was named to the First Team.

On the Second Team are rising senior Claire McMahon and rising junior Madison Grady.

Sarah Looney, a rising junior, made Honorable Mention.

Under head coach Beth Larkin, the Ridgers won the Essex County Tournament championship for the third straight year and finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament for the second year in a row to finish with a 13-7 record.