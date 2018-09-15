Glen Ridge HS football team will be ready to play vs. Cedar Grove after forfeiting game vs. Weequahic for safety reasons

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – After making the decision to forfeit its game against Weequahic for safety reasons, the Glen Ridge High School varsity football team will resume its season Sept. 22 at home against Cedar Grove at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference-National White Division game.

Following their first win of the season in impressive fashion, the Ridgers were scheduled to visit highly-regarded Weequahic Sept. 14 at Untermann Field in a divisional game. But a few days after the 35-13 home victory over Montclair Kimberley Academy Sept. 8, Glen Ridge forfeited the game with Weequahic due to lack of depth caused by injuries.

Glen Ridge moved to 1-2 while Weequahic improved to 3-0.

First-year head coach Steve Trivino admitted it was a bit unusual to forfeit a game after posting an inspiring victory. But the No. 1 priority was the safety of his players.

“After the nice win over MKA, it’s unusual to get a win like that and make this kind of decision,” Trivino told The Glen Ridge Paper/EssexNewsDaily.com. “We had a discussion with the coaches on Sunday (Sept. 9) and (brought it to) the administration’s attention on Monday” Sept. 10.

GRHS athletic director Tim Liddy and Weequahic athletic director Rob Hill discussed the situation with their principals and came to an agreement regarding the forfeit.

“It was basically a safety issue, the longevity of the program, a very proud program, making sure we finished the season,” Trivino said, noting that he wasn’t going to have six players healthy until a day before the game. As a result, Trivino said he wasn’t going to thrust freshmen into starting positions.

“I wanted to make sure the parents know that the boys come first before the W’s and L’s do,” Trivino said. “It was important for them to know, and they were 100 percent behind us. There wasn’t a single dissenting view.”

The situation actually turned into a positive, as some students expressed interest in joining the program.

“I think it became a wonderful PR thing across the school because a couple of juniors who were kind of on the edge, came to me this week and asked to play, and a couple of seniors (did the same thing). They are in the process of getting cleared. Actually, two of them got cleared and put their helmets on for the first time this week. They’re into protocol. We’re pretty happy with what we did and for the longevity of the season, we’re going to be fine the rest of the way. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season and playing on a competitive level.”

Cedar Grove posted a wild 69-67 win over Hanover Park Sept. 14 to improve to 2-0.

Glen Ridge (1-2)

August 31, Loss, Shabazz, 52-0

Sep. 8, Won, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 35-13

Sept. 14, Loss, at Weequahic, forfeit (injuries and low numbers)

Sept. 22, Cedar Grove, 1 p.m.

Sept. 29, at Newark Collegiate Academy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5, at Hoboken, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.

Oct. 27, Verona, 2 p.m.