Glen Ridge HS girls’ soccer team falls to MKA in overtime

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-1, in overtime on Sept. 28 in Montclair in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Ridgers tied it on a goal by Ania Prussak off an assist from Sydney Mansfield.

GRHS moved to a 2-6 record.

Upcoming games

Oct. 4, vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11, vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, Essex County Tournament, preliminary round, tba, 10 a.m.

Oct. 16, ECT prelims, tba, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, ECT first round, tba, 4 p.m.