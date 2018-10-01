Glen Ridge HS field hockey team impresses in victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity field hockey team won two straight games, beating Newark Academy and Columbia.

Sarah Looney had two goals and two assists and Gretchen Gilmore also had two goals in the 6-1 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 24 in Livingston. Caroline Keavey had four assists.

Giuliana Cipriano and Olivia Carlucci each had a goal and Grace Twitchell had two assists.

Two days later, Glen Ridge defeated Columbia, 9-1, at George Washington Field.

Glen Ridge lost to Johnson, 3-2, Sept. 29, in Clark to move to a 3-5 record. Gilmore and Looney each had a goal.

Upcoming games

Oct. 4, Essex County Tournament, tba, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6, ECT first round, tba, 10 a.m.

Oct. 8, at Oak Knoll, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10, vs. Summit, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, ECT second round, tba, 10 a.m.

Oct. 15, vs. Westfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17, vs. Union, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19, vs. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25, at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 10 a.m.