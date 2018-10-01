Glen Ridge HS boys’ soccer team continues surge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated Caldwell and Belleville to improve to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

Gavin Robertson had a hat trick in the 5-1 win over Caldwell on Sept. 24 in Caldwell in a SEC crossover game. Modesto Nogueira had a goal and an assist, Aidan Cusomano had a goal; Travis Burnett recorded two assists and Lucas Costa added an assist.

Robertson had two goals and an assist in the 5-0 win over Belleville on Sept. 27 in Belleville in a division game. Cusomano had a goal and an assist, Drew Hiner and Burnett both had a goal; Jordan Caloo had two assists and Nogueira chipped in an assist.

Logan Kotronis made nine saves for the shutout.

Upcoming games

Oct. 5, vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8, at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10, at East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Newark Academy, 10 a.m.

Oct. 15, vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16, vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25, at Nutley, 4 p.m.