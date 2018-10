Glen Ridge HS football team looks to bounce back

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity football team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Ridgers will visit Hoboken this Friday, Oct. 5, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

GRHS fell to Newark Collegiate Academy, 48-11, Sept. 29 at Schools Stadium in Newark to move to a 1-4 record. NCA improved to 3-1.

Hoboken defeated Cedar Grove, 39-21, Sept. 28 to improve to 2-2.

Glen Ridge (1-4)

August 31, Loss, Shabazz, 52-0

Sep. 8, Won, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 35-13

Sept. 14, Loss, at Weequahic, forfeit (injuries and low numbers)

Sept. 22, Loss, Cedar Grove, 33-0

Sept. 29, Loss, at Newark Collegiate Academy, 48-11

Oct. 5, at Hoboken, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.

Oct. 27, Verona, 2 p.m.