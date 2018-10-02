Rob Hill named new Glen Ridge HS Director of Athletics and Student Activities

Rob Hill has been named the new Director of Student Activities and Athletics at Glen Ridge High School, taking over for Tim Liddy, who is now an assistant principal at GRHS.

A Nutley native, Hill comes over from the Verona school district where he taught health and physical education, first at the elementary level before moving to the high school. Hill also coached JV boys’ soccer for 10 years and coached JV and varsity boys’ lacrosse at VHS until his second son was born.

Hill is a 1999 graduate of Nutley High School, where he was a member of the bowling team and participated in spring track and field before deciding to play lacrosse when that sport was started at the school.

Hill obtained his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education at William Paterson University and his master’s degree in educational administration at the University of Scranton (Pa.).

Hill is thrilled to come to Glen Ridge.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Everybody has been super supportive and helpful, especially since I am transitioning there from my role in Verona. It feels good to be able to hopefully have a positive impact on all the teams and clubs in the building as opposed to the one team I was coaching. My official title is Director of Student Activities and Athletics, so to get involved with all the clubs and the band, will be a big part of everything in the school. I am looking forward to it.”

Hill also followed Glen Ridge sports while growing up in Nutley, especially with the wrestling and lacrosse programs in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“It’s a town with a lot of tradition,” said Hill about his impression of Glen Ridge. “It’s a town that is not just known for athletics, but high academic standards. It’s a great place to raise a family; so it’s a very family-oriented place. It seems very in line with how I grew up in Nutley and where I taught in Verona. It’s very similar to Nutley in a lot of those ways.”

Hill wants to build on the success of Ridger athletics and activities.

“Tim Liddy has done a fantastic job; being born and bred. I want to continue to build upon what he has done … I want to highlight all of the tradition and the accomplishments; getting images and pictures up on the (Glen Ridge) website that highlight the programs, so the community can take pride in those things.

“I want to make sure that all of the student-athletes come first in the decision-making process.”