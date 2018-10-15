Glen Ridge HS girls’ soccer team downs Columbia; seeded 11th in the ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Sydney Mansfield scored twice to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team to a 4-2 win over Columbia at Meadowland Park field in South Orange on Oct. 9.

Olivia Hooker and Ania Prussak each had a goal and Taylor Townson recorded two assists for the Ridgers, who improved to 4-6-1 on the season. Elettra Giantomenico made nine saves for GRHS, which snapped Columbia’s six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1). The Ridgers extended their unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) and are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

Glen Ridge received the No. 11 seed in the Essex County Tournament and was scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic Academy in the round of 16 on or by Oct. 18. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 20 against either No. 3 seed Montclair, No. 14 seed Caldwell or No. 19 Payne Tech.

The semifinals are Oct. 25 at Belleville HS. The final is Oct. 27 at Millburn HS.

West Orange is the top seed in the 19-team field. Nutley is the No. 2 seed. Montclair Kimberley Academy is the No. 4 seed.

Glen Ridge lost to Montclair, 2-0, Sept. 20 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at Watsessing Park.