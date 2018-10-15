Glen Ridge HS boys’ soccer team, seeded No. 8, seeks strong ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity soccer team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers were awarded the No. 8 seed and will host a round of 16 game on Oct. 18. The winner of No. 24 East Orange-No. 25 Barringer will visit No. 9 Columbia in the preliminary third round. The winner of that game will face Glen Ridge in the round of 16.

The round of 16 winners will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 20. The semifinals are Oct. 25 at Livingston HS. The final is Oct. 27 at Millburn HS.

Montclair is the No. 1 seed in the 31-team field. Millburn is the No. 2 seed and Seton Hall Prep is the No. 3 seed. West Orange is No. 4 and East Side is No. 5.

The Ridgers lost at Newark East Side, 2-0, Oct.10 to move to 6-3 on the season.