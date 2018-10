This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity football team lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 25-21, Saturday, Oct. 13, at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers, who fell to a 1-6 record, are idle this week and will return to action Oct. 27 at home at 2 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Glen Ridge vs. Immaculate Conception