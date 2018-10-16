Glen Ridge HS girls’ tennis team advances to North 2, Group 1 state tournament final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity tennis team advanced to the final of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament against top-seeded Mountain Lakes on Oct. 16 in Mountain Lakes at 2 p.m.

Glen Ridge defeated 10th-seeded Palisades Park, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 8 and defeated Verona, 4-1, in the semifinals Oct. 12 at Freeman Courts.

In the semifinals, Michaela Dowd won at first singles, 6-3, 6-1, at first singles; Elizabeth Yewaisis won at second singles, 6-4, 6-3; and Campbell Moriarty won at third singles, 6-3, 3-0 retired.

The Ridgers improved to 8-9 on the season.