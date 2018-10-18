Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins three straight games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity field hockey team won three straight games, beating Summit, Westfield and Union, all at George Washington field.

The Ridgers improved to a 7-8 record.

The Ridgers defeated Summit, 4-1, Oct.10. Gretchen Gilmore had two goals; Julia Hegarty had a goal and an assist and Olivia Carlucci had a goal. Grace Twitchell also collected two assists.

Hegarty scored on an assist by Twitchell in overtime to lift the Ridgers to a 1-0 win over Westfield on Oct. 15. Caroline Keavy made six saves for the Ridgers.

GRHS defeated Union, 4-1, Oct. 17.

The Ridgers, seeded ninth, were scheduled to visit No. 8 seed South Hunterdon in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. The winner will visit top-seeded Metuchen in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.