Verona/Glen Ridge high school hockey team runs unbeaten streak to 7 games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Verona/Glen Ridge High School ice hockey team defeated Verona and Johnson to extend its unbeaten streak to seven games (6-0-1) and improve to a 8-4-3 record.

Noah Martinez and Jeff Egan scored goals in the first period and Chris Kostas made 15 saves to earn the shutout as the Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Nutley, 2-0, Jan. 5, at Codey Arena. The three players are Glen Ridge juniors.

Verona sophomore Vincent Eremita, GR freshman Zach Gold, and Verona senior Jarrod Keating each had an assist for Verona/GR. Nutley/Columbia moved to 8-2-3.

Keating scored a whopping five goals in the 8-5 win over Johnson on Jan. 6 at Codey Arena. GR junior Aidan Brennan had one goal and two assists; Egan had a goal and an assist and Martinez had a goal. GR senior Andrew Martell and Eremita each had an assist and Verona senior Harrison Keating had two assists.