Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team downs MKA

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Sam Trunley, a sophomore guard, had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 40-28 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 8.

Junior guard Joe DeLuca had seven points, 12 rebounds and three assists; freshman guard Carter Koenig had seven points; senior forward Simon Low had five points, seven rebounds and four assists; senior forward Kevin Mathew posted five points and four rebounds; freshman Michael Cifelli had four points and sophomore Matt Van Bloem added two points.

The Ridgers then lost to Nutley, 50-42, Jan. 11 at GRHS. DeLuca scored 20 points; Trunley had 10 points; Koenig and Van Bloem each had four points; and Low added two. GRHS moved toa 3-6 record on the season.

Upcoming games

Jan. 15, University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Cristo Rey of Newark, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Verona, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 22, at Kinnelon, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 24, Irvington, 4 p.m.