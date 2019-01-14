Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team downs MKA

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team downs MKA

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
Glen Ridge High senior Simon Low drives with the ball during action against Irvington this season. The Ridgers defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 40-28, Jan. 8.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Sam Trunley, a sophomore guard, had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 40-28 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 8.

Junior guard Joe DeLuca had seven points, 12 rebounds and three assists; freshman guard Carter Koenig had seven points; senior forward Simon Low had five points, seven rebounds and four assists; senior forward Kevin Mathew posted five points and four rebounds; freshman Michael Cifelli had four points and sophomore Matt Van Bloem added two points.

The Ridgers then lost to Nutley, 50-42, Jan. 11 at GRHS. DeLuca scored 20 points; Trunley had 10 points; Koenig and Van Bloem each had four points; and Low added two. GRHS moved toa 3-6 record on the season.

Upcoming games

Jan. 15, University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Cristo Rey of Newark, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Verona, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 22,  at Kinnelon, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 24, Irvington, 4 p.m.

  

Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team downs MKA added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS