Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team tops Mount St. Dominic for fourth win in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways.

Jenny Lisovicz scored 14 points and fellow senior Claire McMahon scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Ridgers defeated Mount St. Dominic Academy, 36-20, Jan. 10, at MSDA in Caldwell.

The win was the Ridgers’ fourth straight and raised their record to 8-3 on the season.

Junior Michaila Dowd had six points and nine rebounds; senior Zipporah Hommel had two points and six rebounds; junior Haleigh Pine had two points, four rebounds and two steals and junior Sarah Cullinan had four assists and five rebounds.

Upcoming games

Jan. 15, at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17, Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, Newark Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 22, at Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24, at Shabazz, 4 p.m.