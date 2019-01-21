PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Group 1 State Relays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Isaiah Webster, Simon Hanan, Zach Debelak and Nick Ruggiero combined to win the sixth-place medal in the boys’ 4×200-meter relay to lead the Glen Ridge High School track and field teams at the NJSIAA Group 1 State Relays Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Jan. 17. The team clocked 1:36.99.

The boys’ 4×800 relay finished 19th in 9:41.90. The boys’ sprint medley relay took 35th in 4:39.00. The 4×400 relay took 21st in 3:59.77.

James Link placed 31st out of 56 competitors in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 33 feet-3 inches.

On the girls’ side for GRHS, the 4×200 relay finished 11th in 1:58.88; and the shuttle hurdle relays (42.88) and 4×400 (4:43.54) each finished 19th.

Photos by Chris Troyano