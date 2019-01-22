Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team extends win streak to six

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Verona and Caldwell to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to an 10-3 overall record and 5-1 in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

Senior Claire McMahon had nine points and freshman Michaela Dowd had six points to lead GRHS to a 26-22 road win over Verona on Jan. 15 in a SEC-Colonial Division game. Senior Zipporah Hommel had four points; junior Sarah Cullinan had three points and freshman Elettra Giantomenico and senior Jenny Lisovicz each had two points.

GRHS defeated Caldwell, 35-20, Jan. 17, in a SEC-Colonial game at home. Lisovicz had a game-high 11 points; McMahon had 10 points; junior Haileigh Pine had six points; and Dowd and Hommel each had four points.

GRHS head coach Joseph Mazzarella has praised his team’s defensive effort. “Defense has always been the key to our success, and we are just super locked-in defensively right now,” he said. “During this six-game win streak, we have held every opponent to under 25 points. That certainly has been the key. I’d like to see us continue to maintain that intensity on the defensive side of the ball while continuing to develop our offensive play.”

Mazzarella also cited contributions from several players.

“Claire McMahon and Jenny Lisovicz have been leading the way, while players like Michaela Dowd, Haleigh Pine, and Zipporah Hommel have really stepped up big at the right times,” he said.

Glen Ridge is focused on continuing to work hard, which will go a long way toward achieving its goal of winning the SEC-Colonial title.

“The goal at the beginning of the season was to win a conference title and to put ourselves in position to be a top seed in the state section, and right now, sitting at 10-3 and 5-1 in conference play, we are on track to accomplish both of those goals. However, we need to keep out focus and not be satisfied with what we’ve done up to this point, because there is still a lot of work to be done.”