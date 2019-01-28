Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team falls to West Essex as 8-game win streak ends

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed an eight-game winning streak that ended with a 36-30 loss to West Essex, Jan. 26, at home in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

Claire McMahon had 13 points and fellow senior Jenny Lisovicz had 10 points for the Ridgers, who moved to a 12-4 overall record and 7-2 in the division. Both divisional losses have come against West Essex, which moved to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the division. Both teams are tied for second place in the division, behind Verona, which is 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the division. GRHS handed Verona its only divisional loss, 26-22, Jan. 15, which was the Ridgers’ fifth win in a row.

In earlier action last week, the Ridgers defeated Orange, 41-21, Jan. 22 in Orange in divisional play. McMahon had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists; Lisovicz had nine points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds; junior Michaila Dowd had six points, five rebounds and two steals; senior Zipporah Hommel added four points and five rebounds and freshman Elettra Giantomenico added two points.

McMahon scored 20 points to lead the Ridgers to a 56-37 divisional win over Shabazz, Jan. 24, in Newark for their eighth win in a row. Lisovicz had 16 points; Hommel had eight points; Haleigh Pine had six points on two 3-pointers and freshman Amayah Melbourne added four points.

The Ridgers hope to gain a high seed in the 45th Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 28. The brackets are scheduled to be released Jan. 29.