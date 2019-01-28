Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team falls to West Essex as 8-game win streak ends

Photo by Chris Troyano.
Glen Ridge High senior Claire McMahon drives past a Science Park player in a Ridgers’ victory on Jan. 3. McMahon has been one of the key players for the Ridgers.
Photo by Steve Ellmore.
The Glen Ridge High School girls’ basketball team lines up prior to its game against Brearley in Kenilworth this season. The Ridgers hope to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The brackets were scheduled to be released Jan. 29.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed an eight-game winning streak that ended with a 36-30 loss to West Essex, Jan. 26, at home in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

Claire McMahon had 13 points and fellow senior Jenny Lisovicz had 10 points for the Ridgers, who moved to a 12-4 overall record and 7-2 in the division. Both divisional losses have come against West Essex, which moved to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the division.  Both teams are tied for second place in the division, behind Verona, which is 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the division. GRHS handed Verona its only divisional loss, 26-22, Jan. 15, which was the Ridgers’ fifth win in a row.

In earlier action last week, the Ridgers defeated Orange, 41-21, Jan. 22 in Orange in divisional play. McMahon had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists; Lisovicz had nine points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds; junior Michaila Dowd had six points, five rebounds and two steals; senior Zipporah Hommel added four points and five rebounds and freshman Elettra Giantomenico added two points.

McMahon scored 20 points to lead the Ridgers to a 56-37 divisional win over Shabazz, Jan. 24, in Newark for their eighth win in a row. Lisovicz had 16 points; Hommel had eight points; Haleigh Pine had six points on two 3-pointers and freshman Amayah Melbourne added four points.

The Ridgers hope to gain a high seed in the 45th Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 28. The brackets are scheduled to be released Jan. 29.

  

