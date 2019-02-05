Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey team posts wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Newton and Oratory Prep in back-to-back games to improve to 12-7-4.

Glen Ridge senior Andrew Martell had a goal and two assists; Glen Ridge junior Aidan Brennan and Verona freshman Dominick Pandiscia each had a goal and an assists; and Glen Ridge junior Dylan Gleeson and Glen Ridge freshman Zach Gold each had a goal in the 5-2 win over Newton, Jan. 30. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

Gold scored in the third period to lift Verona/Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win over Oratory Prep, Feb. 1 in Kelly Division game. Verona senior Jarrod Keating put Verona/Glen Ridge up 1-0 in the first period on an assist from Verona sophomoore Vincent Eremita. Oratory tied it in the second period. Chris Kostas made 22 saves.

Prior to the losing streak, the team had an 11-game unbeaten streak.