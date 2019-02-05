Glen Ridge HS track standout Zach Debelak sprints to victory at North 2, Group 1 State meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Zach Debelak won the boys’ 55-meter dash in a time of 6.66 to lead the Glen Ridge High School indoor track and field teams at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2,Group 1 State Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Debelak was the lone GRHS athlete to earn a medal in the meet. The top six finishers in each meet earn medals.

The Ridgers had other good efforts.

On the boys’ side, Simon Hanan finished in eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 55.46. Anthony Cali placed ninth in the 1,600-meters in 4:56.85. The 4×400-meter relay team finished in eighth place in 3:52.33.

In the shot put, James Link finished 13th with a throw of 31-2; Tyler Johnson was 15th at 30-9.75 and Chris Mitzak was 17th at 26-8.5.

For the GRHS girls’ team, Leticia Ternes placed eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.99; Lily Kuhn took 10th in the 400 dash in 1:05.32 and Alison Shea finished eighth i the 1,600 in 6:06.0.