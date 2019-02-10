Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

By on

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Jenny Lisovicz had 13 points and fellow senior Claire McMahon had 11 points to lead the eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls varsity basketball team to a 36-27 win over ninth-seeded Caldwell in the first round (round of 16) of the Essex County Tournament, Feb. 9, at GRHS.

The Ridgers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 14-7 record, will visit top-seeded and two-time defending champion Newark Tech in the quarterfinals Feb. 16.

Junior Haleigh Pine had five points; junior Michaila Dowd had three points and junior Sarah Cullinan added two points for the Ridgers.

McMahon had 16 points, but the Ridgers fell to Mount St. Dominic, 40-39, Feb. 5 at home in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Pine had eight points; Lisovicz had seven points; Amayah Melbourne had four points and Cullinan and Dowd each had two points.

McMahon scored 10 points and Lisovicz had nine points in the 32-29 loss at Memorial of West New York, Feb. 7, in a non-conference game.

The Ridgers received the No. 3 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and will host No. 14 seed Whippany Park in the first round Feb. 26.

 

  

