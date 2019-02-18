Glen Ridge HS wrestlers Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw excel at District 9; advance to Region 3

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw each finished third in their weight classes to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team at the District 9 tournament at Nutley HS, Feb. 16.

Samuelson, a sophomore, decisioned Bloomfield’s Tamil Fernandes, 9-8, in the 126-pound weight class, while Shaw, a junior, decisioned Livingston’s Alessandro Zacheo, 6-0, in the 160-pound class in the third-place consolations.

Samuelson and Shaw advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The regional tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of District 9, 10, 11 and 12.

GRHS had three competitors in the district tournament. The other GRHS wrestler in the tournament was senior Drew Wohlgemuth at 120.