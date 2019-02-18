Glen Ridge HS wrestlers Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw excel at District 9; advance to Region 3

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS wrestlers Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw excel at District 9; advance to Region 3

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw each finished third in their weight classes to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity wrestling team at the District 9 tournament at Nutley HS, Feb. 16.

Samuelson, a sophomore, decisioned Bloomfield’s Tamil Fernandes, 9-8, in the 126-pound weight class, while Shaw, a junior, decisioned Livingston’s Alessandro Zacheo, 6-0, in the 160-pound class in the third-place consolations.

Samuelson and Shaw advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The regional tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of District 9, 10, 11 and 12.

GRHS had three competitors in the district tournament. The other GRHS wrestler in the tournament was senior Drew Wohlgemuth at 120.

 

  

Glen Ridge HS wrestlers Jesse Samuelson and Iain Shaw excel at District 9; advance to Region 3 added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS