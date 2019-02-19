Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team seeks solid run in state tournament

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
The Ridgers are the No. 3 seed in the NJSIAAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls varsity basketball team hopes to make a solid run in the state tournament.

The third-seeded Ridgers will host No. 14 seed Whippany Park in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 11 seed Roselle Park or No. 6 seed Newark Arts in the quarterfinals Feb. 28. The top seed is Weehawken. Newark University is the No. 2 seed.

GRHS lost to top-seeded and two-time defending champion Newark Tech, 47-27, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, Feb. 16, at Newark Tech.

Glen Ridge, seeded eighth, jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Newark Tech took control with a 16-6 second quarter and 8-0 third quarter. The Ridgers moved to a 15-8 overall record.

In their previous game, the Ridgers defeated Caldwell, 32-28, Feb. 14 at Caldwell in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Senior Claire McMahon had 11 points; junior Haleigh Pine had 10 points; senior Jenny Lisovicz had eight points; senior Zipporah Hommel had two points and junior Sarah Cullinan added a free throw.

The Ridgers had three straight home games to close out the regular season. They were scheduled to host Montclair Kimberley Academy in a SEC crossover game Feb. 19. GRHS will host Ridgewood, Feb. 21, a 4 p.m. in a non-conference game and host Verona, Feb. 23, at noon in a divisional game.

  

