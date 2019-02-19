Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops Cristo Rey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Sophomore guard Sam Trunley scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds and senior forward Simon Low had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys varsity basketball team to a 45-39 home win over Cristo Rey of Newark, Feb. 14, in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

Senior forward Kevin Mathew had five points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals; and freshman Michael Cifelli had two points, five rebounds and two assists for the Ridgers, who moved to a 7-14 overall record.

The Ridgers hope to end the season on a strong note. GRHS was scheduled to host Cedar Grove in the final home game of the season Feb. 19. GRHS will visit Cristo Rey, Feb. 21, and visit Oratory Prep in Summit, Feb. 22, both at 7 p.m. to end the season.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Cristo Rey, Feb. 14