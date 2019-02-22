Glen Ridge HS Hall of Fame announces 2019 induction class

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2019 inductees.

The ceremony will take place on May 3, 2019 at the Glen Ridge Country Club.

The members of this class along with their year of graduation are:

Bill Murphy, Class of 1964

Liam Carr, Class of 1995

Melanie Carnevale, Class of 2003

Maddie Buttitta, Class of 2004

Nick DePhillips, Class of 2009

John Volpe, the Danny Gleeson Award for Meritorious Service

Carr is the current GRHS boys basketball coach.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased via https://glenridge..wufoo.com/forms/glen-ridge-athletic-hall-of-fame-2019/