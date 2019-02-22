Glen Ridge HS Hall of Fame announces 2019 induction class

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2019 inductees.
The ceremony will take place on May 3, 2019 at the Glen Ridge Country Club.
The members of this class along with their year of graduation are:
- Bill Murphy, Class of 1964
- Liam Carr, Class of 1995
- Melanie Carnevale, Class of 2003
- Maddie Buttitta, Class of 2004
- Nick DePhillips, Class of 2009
- John Volpe, the Danny Gleeson Award for Meritorious Service
Carr is the current GRHS boys basketball coach.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased via https://glenridge..wufoo.com/forms/glen-ridge-athletic-hall-of-fame-2019/
COMMENTS