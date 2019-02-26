Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team gains good experience this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Cedar Grove and lost to Cristo Rey and Oratory Prep to finish its season.

Despite finishing with an 8-16 record, the relatively young Ridgers gained good experience, which bodes well for next season.

Sophomore guard Sam Trunley had 17 points and four rebounds; junior guard Aiden Connaghan had six points and three rebounds; senior forward Kevin Mathew had six points, eight rebounds and four steals; and junior guard Joe DeLuca had four points and three assists in the 35-23 home win over Cedar Grove, Feb. 19. Senior forward Simon Low had two points and eight rebounds and freshman Michael Cifelli had two rebounds.

Low had 11 points and Trunley had 10 points in the 38-36 loss at Cristo Rey in Newark, Feb. 21. DeLuca and Mathew each had four points; Connaghan had a three-pointer and Cifelli and freshman Ryan O’Neil each had two points. GRHS fell to Oratory Prep, 47-36, Feb. 22 in Summit to end the season.

After finishing as runner-up in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament in each of the past two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18), the Ridgers have reason to feel hopeful for the next season as they return the bulk of the team. Low and Mathew are the lone graduating seniors who will be missed.