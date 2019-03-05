Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team ends stellar season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls varsity basketball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Ridgers, under second-year head coach Joe Mazzarella, finished with a 17-11 record after losing to Newark Arts, 55-31, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament Feb. 28 at GRHS to finish the season.

Senior Claire McMahon had a game-high 19 points to lead the third-seeded Ridgers. Senior Jenny Lisovicz had eight points, and freshman Elettra Giantomenico and junior Haleigh Pine each had two points. Arts was seeded sixth.

McMahon had 20 points to lead the Ridgers to a 43-25 win over No. 14 seed Whippany Park, in the first round Feb. 26, at home. Giantomenico had seven points; Lisovicz had six; junior Sarah Cullinan and junior Haleigh Pine each had four; and freshman Amayah Melbourne added two.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Arts, North 2, Group 1 state tournament quarterfinals, Feb. 28, at GRHS