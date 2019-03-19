Glen Ridge HS lacrosse teams gear up for seasons

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School lacrosse seasons will begin next week.

The boys season will begin March 27 at Ramapo HS in Franklin Lakes in Bergen County.

The girls team will host Summit in the season opener March 28 at Watsessing Park at 4 p.m.

GRHS girls head coach Beth Larkin enters her 11th season at the helm.

Leading the girls team will be seniors Claire McMahon and Jenny Lisovicz, and juniors Gretchen Gilmore, Madison Grady and Sarah Looney.

Last season, the GRHS girls team won the Essex County Tournament title for the third straight year. In the past nine seasons, they have appeared in eight ECT finals. They also won the ECT title in 2010, 2012, and 2013.

In the past 10 seasons in the post-season, the Ridgers have appeared in eight sectional finals, winning three titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012 in North Jersey, Group 1. They won the Group 1 state title in 2011 and 2012.

GRHS has reached the sectional final in each of the past two seasons, losing both times to Oak Knoll in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1.

Here’s a look at the GRHS girls lacrosse seasons since 2009:

2009

13-5 record: ECT semifinalist (lost to West Essex, 16-7); North Jersey, Group 1 runner-up (lost to Mountain Lakes, 13-4).

2010

19-3 record: won ECT title (def. West Essex, 11-10), won North Jersey, Group 1 title (def. Madison, 18-14), Group 1 state runner-up (lost to Oak Knoll, 14-12).

2011

20-5 record: ECT runner-up (lost to West Essex, 9-8); won North Jersey, Group 1 title (def. Mountain Lakes, 11-7); won Group 1 state title (def. Pingry, 8-7); Tournament of Champions semifinalists (lost to Moorestown, 8-4).

2012

21-4 record: won ECT title (def. West Essex, 17-7); won North Jersey, Group 1 title (def. Mountain Lakes, 13-6); won Group 1 state title (def. Pingry, 16-11); Tournament of Champions semifinalsts (lost to Moorestown, 14-7).

2013

15-8 record: won ECT title (def. West Essex, 8-6); North Jersey, Group 1 runner-up (lost to Mountain Lakes, 18-11).

2014

11-11 record: ECT runner-up (lost to West Essex, 10-9); North Jersey, Group 1 runner-up (lost to Mountain Lakes, 15-13).

2015

9-11 record: ECT semifinalist (lost to Montclair, 16-7); North Jersey, Group 1 semifinalists (lost to Oak Knoll, 20-10).

2016

14-7 record: won ECT title (def. Verona, 14-6); North Jersey, Group 1 semifinalists (lost to Mountain Lakes, 13-5).

2017

17-4 record: won ECT title (def. Montclair, 18-11); North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 runner-up (lost to Oak Knoll, 14-8).

2018

13-7 record: won ECT title (def. Montclair, 11-9); North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 runner-up (lost to Oak Knoll, 13-10).

GRHS SCHEDULES

Girls Lacrosse

March 28, Summit, 4 p.m.

Apri 2, Northern Highlands, 4:15 p.m.

April 5, at Morristown, 4 p.m.

April 8, West Essex, 4:30

April 10, at Saddle River Day, 4 p.m.

April 13, at Verona, 10 a.m.

April 16, at Mahwah, 4 p.m.

April 18, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22, at Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 24, at Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.

April 27, Millburn, 10 a.m.

May 6, at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 8, Ridgewood, 4 p.m.

May 10, Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

March 27, at Ramapo, 7 p.m.

March 29, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 4, at Seton Hall Prep, 4:30 p.m.

April 6, West Morris, 11 a.m.

April 9, Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 12, Morristown, 4:30 p.m.

April 15, at St. Peter’s Prep, 4:30 p.m.

April 17, West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

April 23, at Mendham, 4:30 p.m.

April 25, Livingston, 4:30 p.m.

May 7, at Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

May 9, Morristown-Beard, 4:30 p.m.

May 11, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 10 a.m.