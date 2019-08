Glen Ridge HS fall teams’ schedules

Print This Post

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School fall athletic teams will begin their seasons next week.

Here are their schedules:

FOOTBALL

Sept. 6, at Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2 p.m.

Sept. 21, Weequahic, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27, at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5, Newark Collegiate Academy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12, Hoboken, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, to be announced

Nov. 2, at Verona, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sept. 4, West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6, at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11, at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14, at Montclair, 10 a.m.

Sept. 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26, at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3, East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 15, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22, at Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sept. 5, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7, West Orange, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Hudson Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7, at St. Dominic Academy of Jersey City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17, at Golda Och Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23, East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Hoboken, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sept. 5, Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7, Columbia, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10, at Summit, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14, at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19, at Kent Place, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, Westfield, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24, at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26, at Cranford, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, Governor Livingston, 10 a.m.

Oct. 7, Oak Knoll, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10, at Union, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16, at Johnson, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Livingston, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sept. 4, Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6, Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23, Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1, at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

BOYS and GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

Sept. 5, boys vs. East Side, Payne Tech, Science Park; girls vs. Cristo Rey, Weequahic at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10, boys vs. Belleville, West Essex, West Side; girls vs. Barringer, Shabazz, University, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17, boys vs. Cedar Grove, Irvington; girls vs. East Orange Campus, Golda Och Academy, Newark Tech, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24, boys vs. Bloomfield, Caldwell; girls vs. Central, East Side, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Branch Brook Park, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11, Greystone Invitational, at Morris Plains, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12, Invitational, at Branch Brook Park, 9 a.m.

Nov. 1, Essex County Championships, at Brookdale Park, 2:15 p.m.

Nov. 8, Invitational, at Brookdale Park, 4 p.m.

Nov. 9, Sectionals

Nov. 16, Group Championships