Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team tops West Essex for third straight win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Gretchen Gilmore had seven goals and one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity girls lacrosse team to an 18-6 win over West Essex on Monday, April 8, at Watsessing Park.

Claire McMahon had three goals and four assists and Campbell Moriarty had three goals and two assists as the Ridgers won their third straight game to improve to 3-1.

In earlier action, Gilmore posted seven goals and two assists as the Ridgers won their first game of the season, beating Northern Highlands, 18-7, April 2, at Watsessing Park. Madison Grady had three goals and two assists; Moriarty recorded three goals; Samantha Lovit had two goals and an assist; McMahon had a goal and four assists; Sarah Looney had a goal and an assist; and Josie Lang added a goal. Lily Kinley made three saves.

Gilmore had five goals and one assist with nine draw controls and Moriarty had three goals and one assist in the 14-8 win at Morristown on April 4. Grady had two goals, one assist and four ground balls and Jeny Lisovicz had two goals and three ground balls. McMahon had a goal and assist; Looney had a goal and Lang and Lovit each had an assist.