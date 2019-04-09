Glen Ridge HS softball team rolls past East Side

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Elizabeth Komorowski had three hits and an RBI and Elettra Giantomenico and Ava Rollo each had two hits and two RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team to a 13-3 win over Newark East Side on Monday, April 8 at Glenfield Park.

Ali Cerruto had two hits and an RBI and Catie Lamberson had a double and an RBI for the Ridgers, who improved to a 3-2 record.

In the season opener April 1, Hannah O’Connor went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored; Cerutto had three RBI; and Lizzie Wiede and Giantomenico each had two RBI to lead GRHS to a 20-0 win over Irvington at Glenfield Park.

The Ridgers lost at Belleville, 15-4, April 3. Giantomenico had two RBI and Sarina Robik drove in a run.

O’Connor had two hits and five RBI in the 17-2 win over East Orange Campus on April 5 at Glenfield Park. Komorowski had two hits and an RBI and Cerruto drove in two runs.