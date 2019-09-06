Glen Ridge HS field hockey team seeks another successful season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team, coming off an 11-9 season last fall, hopes to have another successful season.

The Ridgers, under second-year head coach Christina Fabiano, are led by senior captains: Julia Hegarty, Gretchen Gilmore, Olivia Carlucci and Sarah Looney; all returning varsity starters.

Gilmore, a senior forward, scored four goals in the 4-2 win over Millburn on Sept. 5 in the season opener. Gilmore, a standout lacrosse player for GRHS, is a dominant attacker.

Hegarty also is a talented playmaker who will look to spur the Ridgers’ attack.

Holly Vincent, a sophomore, is a skilled player on defense, while Looney is another playmaker and standout lacrosse player who is expected to help create scoring opportunities..

Fabiano is looking for the younger players to replace the graduated seniors, including Grace Twitchell, who is now playing at Swathmore College.

The rest of the roster includes seniors Sophie Collins, Kya Mehlman, Abby Song and Anna Landi; juniors Cooper Palm, Cece Keavey, Emma Foster and Grace O’Keefe; and sophomores Abby Carlucci, Mia Manzo, Cara Stievater, Maggie Brown and Ashley Woertz.

“Overall, we’re working on highlighting our strengths to play the game that works best for us,” Fabiano said. “We had a great preseason, feel really prepared for the games that we just missed out on last year. The leadership on the team is what’s going to get us far this year. We have a lot of girls in new positions and a great group of underclassman eager to fill roles. We’re really excited to see what this team can!”

Schedule

Sept. 7, Columbia, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10, at Summit, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14, at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19, at Kent Place, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, Westfield, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24, at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26, at Cranford, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, Governor Livingston, 10 a.m.

Oct. 7, Oak Knoll, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10, at Union, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16, at Johnson, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Livingston, 4 p.m.