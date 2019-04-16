Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Cara Stlevater, Sarah Johnson, and Erin Byerly, wearing the striped shirts, compete in the 1,600-meter run. Anthony Cali won the javelin with a distance of 99 feet-7 inches after racing in the 1,600-meters. James Link won the discus at 127 feet-4 inches. Amayah Melbourne finished third with a 69-foot-8 inch javelin throw. Grace Pizzini placed sixth out of 10 in the javelin at 46 feet-8 inches. Mia Latifi, middle, competes in the 200 meters. Sofia Costa runs the 3,200. GLEN RIDGE – Pictured: The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in a dual meet held at Cedar Grove HS April 9 along with St. Vincent’s Academy. Photos by Chris Troyano Glen Ridge High School track and field PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS track & field teams compete hard at dual meet in Cedar Grove added by Joe Ragozzino on April 16, 2019View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
COMMENTS