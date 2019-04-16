PHOTOS: Glen Ridge HS track & field teams compete hard at dual meet in Cedar Grove

Cara Stlevater, Sarah Johnson, and Erin Byerly, wearing the striped shirts, compete in the 1,600-meter run.
Anthony Cali won the javelin with a distance of 99 feet-7 inches after racing in the 1,600-meters.
James Link won the discus at 127 feet-4 inches.
Amayah Melbourne finished third with a 69-foot-8 inch javelin throw.
Grace Pizzini placed sixth out of 10 in the javelin at 46 feet-8 inches.
Mia Latifi, middle, competes in the 200 meters.
Sofia Costa runs the 3,200.

GLEN RIDGE – Pictured: The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in a dual meet held at Cedar Grove HS April 9 along with St. Vincent’s Academy.

Photos by Chris Troyano

  

